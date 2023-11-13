These Petersburg business owners believe new L.L. Bean pop-up shop will benefit community

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Business is expected to be booming in Old Towne Petersburg come the first weekend of December.

Local businesses in Petersburg's historic section will be joined for two days by an international company set to hold a large pop-up event.

"It's very flattering that they are looking at Petersburg, a small town," Comeback Burger Manager Jim Scruggs said.

As word spread that something big was coming to Petersburg, local businesses aren't wasting any time preparing.

"We're making plans already how we can take advantage of it," said Rob Blount of Sycamore Antiques.

From December 2 to 3, L.L. Bean will hold a pop-up location in Petersburg.

"So they’ll be having their mobile truck, they will also be having their iconic L.L. Bean boot, where people can take pictures," Director of Mingle, Eva Bowman said. "They’ll have racks of clothes tents, they will really be able to feel this as a mobile pop-up shop in the street."

Local business owners hope the pop-up shop will draw customers to the area, and into their businesses.

"Hopefully it will draw in people that ordinarily wouldn’t come to Old Towne and then they see it and say oh, I want to come back," said Frannie Rawlings of The Dixie Restaurant.

Owner of Beaunuts and Oyster Society, Ernie Labrecque, expressed the same sentiments saying that he thinks newcomers will be in for a treat when visiting Petersburg.

"I think they will be pleasantly surprised. I think there’s a lot more going on down here than people have any idea or we get credit for," Labrecque said.

With some businesses normally closed on Sundays, many will now be open that weekend to welcome the anticipated large crowds.

Petersburg's Economic Development Office brought the idea to Mingle - the prospect of getting L.L. Bean to bring one of their pop-up shops to the city.

Petersburg is one of just four places in Virginia that where L.L. Bean will hold a pop-up.

