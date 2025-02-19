LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm hits Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Snow from the Feb. 19 - 20 winter storm started falling in Central Virginia before sunrise on Wednesday.

Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 11:05 a.m.

Virginia State Police have responded to more than 50 crashes statewide Wednesday as winter weather moved across the Commonwealth.

Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 10:20 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 9:55 a.m.

Some flights leaving Richmond Internation Airport have been canceled.

Richmond International Airport

Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 11:40 p.m.

CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel via Facebook

Thoughts as of Tuesday night. Added 6-9" for West Virginia if anyone is heading out that way to catch some powder on the slopes. Also included all of the western Piedmont and Blue Ridge in the 3-6" as it appears likely they'll reach that lower threshold. That's about it. Snow should come in two waves. The first and main wave of snow will be tied to the surface low developing off the coast and will occur during mainly the daylight hours Wednesday. The second and much lighter round will be a product of the upper-level low as it intensifies over VA and produces a short period of very strong lift Thursday morning. Skies will gradually clear late Thursday afternoon and evening. Enjoy!

WTVR

