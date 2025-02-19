Virginia State Police respond to more than 50 crashes during snowstorm

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police have responded to more than 50 crashes statewide Wednesday as winter weather moved across the Commonwealth.

"Statewide, since midnight, there have been 53 crashes (this is as of 11 a.m. Wednesday). Four crashes have had reported injuries," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "There have been no fatal crashes in this storm."

In Virginia State Police’s Division 1, which includes Central Virginia, there have been eight total crashes, none of which involved injuries.

In Virginia State Police's Wytheville Division (covering southwestern Virginia) there have been 14 crashes, one of which had reported injuries.

On Tuesday, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin urged people to stay home and off the roads during the storm.

"We are still under a State of Emergency. I cannot be more clear. We declared this 10 days ago, but I need everybody to understand that the State of Emergency continues. And if there wasn't one that had already been declared, I would be declaring one today," Youngkin said as he shared updates on how Virginia was preparing for the winter storm. "If you are not where you want to be by midnight tonight, don't go. Stay at home and make sure that you have good provisions. But I do not want anyone on the roads after midnight tonight. We have to have clear roads across the state so that all of our great VDOT personnel and everyone helping them can do the work of getting cleaned up after the snowstorm."

