What do you think about Virginia's different school snow day plans?

RICHMOND, Va. – Students across Central Virginia are facing changes to their school schedules as districts respond to recent snow days.

Richmond Public Schools transitioned to virtual learning today and will continue to do so for any additional missed school days due to the excess of missed instructional time.

Hanover County Schools has a virtual learning day on Wednesday; however, if the district closes on Thursday, students will not be required to log in from home.

Chesterfield County Schools is closed on Wednesday, but if closures extend to Thursday, March 21, and May 29 will become full school days. Should the county remain closed on Friday, the district plans to apply for a Department of Education waiver to avoid adding extra days to the calendar.

Henrico County Schools recently conducted asynchronous learning days due to snow but is closed on Wednesday.

As a result, Friday, March 21, is now scheduled to be a full day of instruction. If Thursday is another snow day, the county will add 20 minutes of extra instruction to each day from March 3 to March 26.

This decision has sparked significant feedback online; a post on the district’s Instagram received over 250 comments.

One user questioned, "What is 20 minutes going to do? Give us 5 minutes to pack up in class?"

Another commenter said, "Why can't we do asynchronous? No student or teacher is willing to stay the extra 20 minutes."

Stay updated on school closures throughout the week by continuing to follow us on air and online.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.