Former Chesterfield police officer and his wife charged with drug possession released on bond

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A now former Chesterfield police officer and his wife have each been released on $10,000 secured bonds following their arrests on Friday from a joint local and federal investigation, according to court documents.

Lewis Hagen, 40, was charged with drug possession and conspiracy. His wife, Tiffany Hagen, 42, was also charged with two drug possession charges and a conspiracy charge. All five are felonies.

In a statement released Friday, Chesterfield County Police Department (CCPD) Chief Col. Frank Carpenter said the investigation began when their Internal Affairs division received a tip that a CCPD officer was having illegal drugs mailed to their home.

Police involved the federal Drug Enforcement Administration in the investigation and executed a search warrant on the Hagens’ home in the Bexley neighborhood Friday.

CBS 6 Legal Analyst Todd Stone said involving the DEA was “smart.”

“It shows transparency, getting it right out publicly and putting this information out publicly, I think, shows transparency,” Stone said. “All that is really important at this stage.”

Police said Hagen was placed on unpaid administrative leave, but chose to resign instead and it was accepted effective immediately.

The department did not say how long Hagen was with the department or what units he served in, but several Facebook posts from the department show him involved with the K-9 unit.

Stone said though they currently face a total of five charges between them, more could be filed as the investigation continues.

“There’s still a lot to yet be discovered, and I think the police don’t even know all the answers at this point,” he said.

CBS 6 reached out to the couple. Tiffany Hagen said they have no comment about the charges.

Both have arraignment hearings scheduled for Friday.

We are following this story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

