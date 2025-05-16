Chesterfield County police officer resigns, charged for allegedly having illegal drugs mailed to him

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield County police officer has resigned after being charged for allegedly having illegal drugs mailed to his home, the police department confirmed in a statement.

According to the statement, the Chesterfield County Police Department received a tip about the officer, identified as Lewis Hagen, 40, receiving illegal drugs in the mail last week.

"CCPD personnel immediately contacted the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Richmond District Office High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force, which began an investigation," the statement reads.

Police say that on Friday morning, task force officers served a search warrant at Hagen's home.

Based on evidence police say was found during the search, Hagen was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute an imitation substance and conspiracy.

The statement says Hagen was placed on unpaid leave, but he then resigned with notice.

"However, his resignation was accepted by the department effective immediately," the statement said.

“I am extremely disappointed to share this news with our community,” said Col. Frank Carpenter, Chesterfield County’s chief of police. “This officer’s alleged actions are unacceptable, and do not reflect the values we have sworn to uphold in our oath of office. At the same time, we are proud of every employee involved in this investigative process, and we remain committed to openly addressing breaches of the public trust and holding ourselves accountable.”

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

