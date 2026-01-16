Man arrested in connection to November shooting death of Richmond woman, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Richmond woman in November.

Friday, the Richmond Police Department announced the arrest of Lenza Terry Jr., 46, of Richmond, in connection to the shooting death of Danielle Callahan, 41, on Nov. 11.

The shooting happened after midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 11, in the 200 block of West Roanoke Street. Callahan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Terry is charged with first degree murder, using a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a violent felon and stalking.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Det. Higgins at 804-646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Danielle Callahan to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

