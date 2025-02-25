Three suspects arrested in fatal stabbing at Richmond restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. — Three suspects in a fatal stabbing that occurred in a West Broad Street restaurant earlier this month have been arrested, officials shared Tuesday.

Shaquan Peterson, 34, of Petersburg, Keith Burgess, 30, of Chesterfield, and Darry Fitzgerald, 27, of Richmond, have been arrested. All three are charged with murder.

Police were called to Lemon Cuisine of India, located in the 3200 block of West Broad Street, just before midnight earlier this month for the report of a person stabbed.

Kyron Fowlkes was found down and unresponsive in the kitchen with an apparent stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Fowlkes, of South Hill, Virginia, was 42.

Steven Perez, a friend of Fowlkes and his family, said he was a great friend and father who always wore an infectious smile.

"He was the type of person that would bend over backwards to help his family and friends," Perez said. "His impact on the people he loved will forever remain."

Detectives said an argument among customers at the restaurant escalated to the stabbing, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Plaskett at (804) 646-3431.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

