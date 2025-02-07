Man killed inside Richmond restaurant, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a homicide that occurred inside a Richmond restaurant, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police were called to Lemon Cuisine of India, located in the 3200 block of West Broad Street, around midnight after Crime Insider sources said someone was fatally stabbed in the restaurant.

Richmond police have not yet confirmed those details nor released any information about the incident.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.