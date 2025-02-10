Police ID man killed inside Richmond restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police have identified the victim of a homicide that happened in a Richmond restaurant last week.

Police were called to Lemon Cuisine of India, located in the 3200 block of West Broad Street, just before midnight on Thursday for the report of a person stabbed.

Kyron Fowlkes was found down and unresponsive in the kitchen with an apparent stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Fowlkes, of South Hill, Virginia, was 42.

Steven Perez, a friend of Fowlkes and his family, said he was a great friend and father who always wore an infectious smile.

"He was the type of person that would bend over backwards to help his family and friends," Perez said. "His impact on the people he loved will forever remain."

Steven Perez

Detectives said an argument among customers at the restaurant escalated to the stabbing, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to call Detective B. Plaskett at (804) 646-3431 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. If you knew the victim and want to share memories or condolences, email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

