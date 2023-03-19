Watch Now
Missing Chesterfield lawyer Mark Englisby was last seen Friday afternoon, police say

Posted at 9:39 PM, Mar 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-18 21:45:22-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The search is on for a missing 45-year-old lawyer from Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield Police said Mark Englisby was last heard from Friday afternoon.

Friends told CBS 6 that he had left for an appointment Friday afternoon, but never arrived.

Englisby is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing 220 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light blue plaid long-sleeve button-up shirt and brown shoes.

Englisby drives a 2018 Black Mercedes SUV with silver trim and Virginia tags: UKW-3048.

If you have seen Englisby or have information about his whereabouts, call Chesterfield County Police at If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

