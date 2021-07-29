Watch
Lawsuit targeting transgender student policies dismissed

AP Photo/Steve Helber
Victoria Cobb, of The Family Foundation, speaks during a news conference at the foundation offices in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Cobb announced the filing of a lawsuit challenging the state Department of Education's newly issued guidelines on the treatment of transgender students. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Victoria Cobb
Posted at 5:27 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 17:27:27-04

LYNCHBURG, Va. -- A Virginia judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by faith-based conservative groups challenging guidelines on the treatment of transgender students in public schools, ruling that the group lacked standing.

News outlets report Lynchburg Circuit Court Judge J. Frederick Watson, who dismissed the suit Tuesday, questioned whether policies would actually affect the groups that filed the lawsuit.

The Department of Education created model policies that are inclusive of transgender and nonbinary students. All school districts must adopt policies consistent with or more comprehensive than the models.

The lawsuit argued that the policies violate parental child-rearing rights and student rights to freely exercise their religion.

