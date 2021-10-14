Watch
Lawsuit dropped after Muslim cemetery in Virginia approved

Patrick Semansky/AP
This May 4, 2021, photo shows a sign outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 2:45 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 14:45:50-04

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Justice Department is dropping a religious discrimination lawsuit against Stafford County after a Muslim group received long-sought permission to build a cemetery.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia announced Thursday that it was moving to drop the civil suit.

The dispute began in 2016 when the county passed an ordinance that made it impossible for the All Muslim Association of America to build a cemetery on a 29-acre plot it had purchased.

The Justice Department sued last year and the county revised its ordinance, but federal lawyers deemed the changes insufficient.

The county changed the ordinance again, and in July the cemetery plan was approved.

