Two men arrested for fatal shooting outside Henrico convenience store

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two men have been arrested for a September shooting outside of a Henrico convenience store that killed a 40-year-old Richmond man.

The victim was identified as Jonathan O. Fitzgerald.

Lavar Anderson Jr., 28, of Henrico and Joseph Quarles Yates III, of Henrico, were identified as suspects during the investigation and were both arrested without incident.

The two face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.