Police working shooting on Laburnum Avenue in Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are working on a shooting call in Henrico County Friday night.

Officers said Henrico 911 began receiving calls at just after 8:45 p.m. that a man had been shot in the 400 block of E. Laburnum Avenue.

Crime Alert: Henrico Police is on the scene in the 400 block of E. Laburnum Avenue for a shooting. Henrico 911 began receiving calls at 8:47 pm after it was reported a male was shot. Police need your help. If you saw or have info., submit your tips at https://t.co/NMWZ98xzfh. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) September 24, 2022

"Police need your help," officers posted on Twitter. "If you saw or have info., submit your tips at http://p3tips.com."

No additional details were available at last check.

This is not far from where a teenage boy was killed in a shooting near the St. Luke Apartments Sunday morning.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

