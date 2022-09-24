Police working shooting on Laburnum Avenue in Henrico

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are working on a shooting call in Henrico County Friday night.

Officers said Henrico 911 began receiving calls at just after 8:45 p.m. that a man had been shot in the 400 block of E. Laburnum Avenue.

"Police need your help," officers posted on Twitter. "If you saw or have info., submit your tips at http://p3tips.com."

No additional details were available at last check.

This is not far from where a teenage boy was killed in a shooting near the St. Luke Apartments Sunday morning.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

