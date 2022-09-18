Watch Now
Teen killed after shooting near Henrico apartments, police say

An investigation is underway after a teenage boy was killed in a shooting near an apartment complex in Henrico County Sunday morning. Read More: https://www.wtvr.com/news/local-news/teen-killed-laburnum-avenue-henrico-september-18-2022
Posted at 1:54 PM, Sep 18, 2022
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a teenage boy was killed in a shooting near an apartment complex in Henrico County Sunday morning.

Lt. Matt Pecka with Henrico Police said 911 calls came in about a shooting at the intersection of E. Laburnum Avenue and Conway Street just after 10 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries, Pecka said.

The victim's identity is being withheld because of his age.

Weekend anchor Jake Burns said the scene was just outside the fence line of the St. Luke Apartments.

More than a dozen officers were on the scene around 12:45 p.m., Burns said.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

"Police are out investigating and need your help," officers said. "If anyone witnessed this incident, you are asked to call Detective Breeden at 804-501-5243. Tips may also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or online at P3Tips.com. Both methods are anonymous."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

