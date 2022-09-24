Police ID Richmond man killed in shooting outside Henrico convenience store

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police have released the name of the man who was killed in a shooting outside a Henrico convenience store Friday night.

Officers said 911calls began coming in just after 8:45 p.m. that a man had been shot in the 400 block of E. Laburnum Avenue.

Officials said 40-year-old Jonathan O. Fitzgerald of Richmond was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Fitzgerald was shot in the head outside the S&M Deli Convenience Store, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

This is not far from where a teenage boy was killed in a shooting near the St. Luke Apartments Sunday morning.

Officials said officers were in the "early stages" of the investigation Friday night.

"Police need your help," officers posted on Twitter. "If you saw or have info., submit your tips at http://p3tips.com."

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000.

