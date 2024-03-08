Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Missing Chesterfield teen Laura Harris found dead in Virginia woods

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett the body was discovered on Thursday about 100 yards behind the CVS drugstore on Genito Road near Charter Colony Parkway.
Posted at 12:27 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 12:27:26-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A body found in the woods off Charter Colony Parkway in Midlothian on Thursday is that of missing Chesterfield teen Laura C. Harris, Chesterfield Police confirmed on Friday.

There were no signs of foul play, police said, and her death remained under investigation, police added.

Harris, 16, was reported missing earlier this week.

Chesterfield Police indicated Harris was listed in their system as a runaway.

"At about 12:16 p.m. on March 7, police were called to the 2300 block of Charter Colony Parkway after a body was discovered in the area," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email.

Laura Harris.png

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett the body was discovered on Thursday about 100 yards behind the CVS drugstore on Genito Road near Charter Colony Parkway.

"Some contractors driving by just happened to look over into the woods and saw what they thought was a body. They turned around and went down to investigate themselves and did discover a body in the woods," Burkett reported from the scene. "I actually spoke with the fella that did see what appeared to be the body in the woods. He said that it was by the grace of God that they drove by and just happened to look over there and saw it and told his boss to turn around. His boss thought he was messing around but when they came back around they discovered the body and he called 911."

Anyone with any information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Chesterfield Death investigation

Local News

Body found in Midlothian woods

Jon Burkett
12:59 PM, Mar 07, 2024

Local News

Chesterfield community concerned about missing teen Laura-Camille Harris

WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
6:23 AM, Mar 07, 2024

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone