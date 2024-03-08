Missing Chesterfield teen Laura Harris found dead in Virginia woods

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A body found in the woods off Charter Colony Parkway in Midlothian on Thursday is that of missing Chesterfield teen Laura C. Harris, Chesterfield Police confirmed on Friday.

There were no signs of foul play, police said, and her death remained under investigation, police added.

Harris, 16, was reported missing earlier this week.

Chesterfield Police indicated Harris was listed in their system as a runaway.

"At about 12:16 p.m. on March 7, police were called to the 2300 block of Charter Colony Parkway after a body was discovered in the area," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email.

WTVR

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett the body was discovered on Thursday about 100 yards behind the CVS drugstore on Genito Road near Charter Colony Parkway.

"Some contractors driving by just happened to look over into the woods and saw what they thought was a body. They turned around and went down to investigate themselves and did discover a body in the woods," Burkett reported from the scene. "I actually spoke with the fella that did see what appeared to be the body in the woods. He said that it was by the grace of God that they drove by and just happened to look over there and saw it and told his boss to turn around. His boss thought he was messing around but when they came back around they discovered the body and he called 911."

Anyone with any information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Local News Body found in Midlothian woods Jon Burkett

Local News Chesterfield community concerned about missing teen Laura-Camille Harris WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff