Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Chesterfield community concerned about missing teen Laura-Camille Harris

Chesterfield teen Laura Harris is missing
Posted at 6:23 AM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 06:23:26-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A 16-year-old Chesterfield girl was reported missing and her family and community are concerned for her safety.

Laura-Camille Harris was last seen Monday, March 4, according to The AWARE Foundation.

Chesterfield Police indicated Harris was listed in their system as a runaway.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information can call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone