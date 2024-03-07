Chesterfield community concerned about missing teen Laura-Camille Harris

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A 16-year-old Chesterfield girl was reported missing and her family and community are concerned for her safety.

Laura-Camille Harris was last seen Monday, March 4, according to The AWARE Foundation.

Chesterfield Police indicated Harris was listed in their system as a runaway.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information can call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.