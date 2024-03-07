Body found behind CVS drugstore in Midlothian

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A death investigation is underway in Chesterfield County, Virginia, after a body was discovered along the 13000 block of Genito Road in Midlothian.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett the body was discovered on Thursday about 100 yards behind the CVS drugstore on Genito Road near Charter Colony Parkway.

WTVR A death investigation is underway along the 13000 block of Genito Road in Midlothian

Police have not yet released information about this investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.