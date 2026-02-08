McDonald's All-American Latrell Allmond leads Petersburg to 35-point win

PETERSBURG, Va. — The Petersburg High School Crimson Wave defeated Patriot High School 83-48 in Saturday's 14th annual Coaches for the Cure basketball game.

The Crimson Wave, led by coach Ty White, jumped out to an early 13-0 lead and never looked back.

McDonald's All-American selection and Oklahoma State University commit Latrell Allmond led Petersburg with 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Ladarius Givan contributed a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Crimson Wave.

The annual Coaches for the Cure event brings together local high school basketball teams to raise awareness and funds for cancer research while showcasing top talent in the region.

