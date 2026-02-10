Chesterfield's renovated LaPrade Library reopens with new features, improved accessibility

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield leaders celebrated the reopening of the newly renovated LaPrade Library with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon.

The 20,000-square-foot facility was redesigned to improve accessibility and flexibility.

The renovated library features several new amenities, including a relocated building entrance, upgraded technology, new furnishings, a teen gaming area, and expanded outdoor space.

The facility will also house a Chesterfield County Treasurer's Department payment kiosk for added convenience to residents.

The library had been closed since December 31, 2024, but is now fully operational and welcoming visitors once again.

