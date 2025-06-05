Virginia pastor explains vision for massive church-centered Henrico community: 'It’s not a cult'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Saint Paul’s Baptist Church in eastern Henrico County is proposing an ambitious development project that could become a national model for church-centered community initiatives.

The church plans to transform 321 acres of land surrounding its property into what it is calling the "City of Possibility"—a mixed-use development featuring more than 1,000 housing units, businesses, urban farms, and recreational trails.

Senior Pastor Dr. Lance Watson grew up as the 15th of 17 children and credits churches in Detroit with helping his family survive through their generosity and altruism.

His background contributed to his congregation's mission to give back through feeding the hungry, supporting the homeless, paying people’s bills, and helping people reintegrate into society after serving time in jail.

"Every blessing brings with it a burden; every opportunity brings with it an obligation. It's out of that sense of obligation that for almost 40 years we have sought to give back to communities through the local church," Watson said.

The "City of Possibility" represents the church's most ambitious project to date.

Local News Church plans 1,000-home ‘City of Possibility’ in Henrico County Richmond BizSense

"Projects of this scale are few and far between because of the magnitude of what we are attempting to do," Watson said.

The congregation began envisioning this development 20 years ago and has since purchased surrounding land to prepare for the project.

Watson emphasizes that the development is not intended to be exclusive or isolated.

"It’s not a cult, it’s not a cult following, it’s not a 'we are going to create a farm and live in utopia.' We don’t envision any of that. We are trying to create a positive, wholesome community that, in the final analysis, will not only contribute to the lives of people but will also contribute to the bottom line of Henrico County," Watson said.

Properties owned by churches that aren’t used for worship are subject to real estate taxes, which would benefit the county.

The development plans include affordable housing distributed throughout the community rather than concentrated in one area.

"Our plan is to have affordable housing in each one of these communities rather than one community of affordable housing. We want affordable housing to be in every aspect of the community," Watson said.

When asked about specific percentages of affordable housing units, Watson indicated the planning hasn’t progressed to that level of detail yet.

The pastor emphasized that the "City of Possibility" would welcome residents and visitors of all backgrounds.

"We hope to create a community where humanity is the equalizing value—not religion, not race, not class, not affluence. The fact that we are all human beings and we are sewn together in a single garment of destiny," Watson said. "Do not be afraid to check us out because we are not a startup. Our church has been around for 117 years, and you don’t last that long unless you operate with integrity, transparency, and function in a way that people can trust you."

The proposal will go before Henrico County's Planning Commission in August.

The church needs the county to rezone the property to allow for the development.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.