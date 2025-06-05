Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Church plans 1,000-home ‘City of Possibility’ in Henrico County

Proposed City of Possibility development
Henrico County
An aerial rendering of the proposed City of Possibility development around The Saint Paul’s Baptist Church on Creighton Road.
Proposed City of Possibility development
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A church in eastern Henrico is looking to use its considerable land holdings to create a massive new community with about 1,000 homes.

The Saint Paul’s Baptist Church is proposing an extensive mixed-use development on over 320 acres it owns on the south side of Creighton Road between Cedar Fork Road and Interstate 295. Called “City of Possibility,” the project would include over 600 apartments, 120 townhomes and detached rowhomes, nearly 50 cottages and over 150 houses. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone