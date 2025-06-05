Church plans 1,000-home ‘City of Possibility’ in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A church in eastern Henrico is looking to use its considerable land holdings to create a massive new community with about 1,000 homes.

The Saint Paul’s Baptist Church is proposing an extensive mixed-use development on over 320 acres it owns on the south side of Creighton Road between Cedar Fork Road and Interstate 295. Called “City of Possibility,” the project would include over 600 apartments, 120 townhomes and detached rowhomes, nearly 50 cottages and over 150 houses. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.