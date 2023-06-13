Weeks after the CA dropped charges against him, Richmond Police said he shot someone on Brown's Island

RICHMOND, Va. -- Weeks after Richmond prosecutors dropped charges against a man accused of assaulting a woman, that same man went on to allegedly assault and shoot someone else, according to Richmond Police.

On the night of March 26, Richmond Police said23-year-old Ladell Holmes assaulted a woman in an alleyway near the Poe Museum, leaving the victim seriously injured.

Richmond Police held a press conference to raise awareness about the incident weeks later in April.

Shortly after, crediting help from the public, officers located and arrested Holmes for that alleged crime.

He was charged with attempted murder, malicious wounding, and strangulation.

On May 5, the Office of Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin dismissed the charges.

McEachin said at the time that the charges were dropped due to "evidentiary issues," but she would not elaborate further when questioned.

Holmes' defense attorneys, Rebecca Pensak and Jeff Truitt with the Richmond Public Defender's Office, said the reasoning given to them from McEachin's office is that prosecutors "did not believe that Mr. Holmes was the perpetrator" upon review of the evidence.

Holmes' sister told CBS 6 at the time that he was homeless and struggling with mental health challenges. Asked if Holmes was connected to any housing or mental health services with the dismissal of the charges, McEachin said, "Defense counsel was satisfied that the charge was dismissed and did not request any services for Mr. Holmes."

Just weeks after Holmes was exonerated, police alleged Holmes assaulted another woman during a domestic situation in Richmond on May 29.

Then on June 8, more than a week after that alleged incident, police said Holmes then shot that same woman at Brown's Island.

The victim told police she was shot by someone she knew. Her injuries were non-life threatening, police said.

Police said they located Holmes nearby and arrested him on an outstanding warrant for the alleged assault that occurred on May 29. Holmes was charged with aggravated domestic assault.

Police said the investigation into the Brown's Island shooting is ongoing and could result in additional charges. They said the Shockoe Bottom assault from March is still under investigation.

CBS 6 asked McEachin again if she could expand on the charges in the initial alleged assault being dismissed and whether Holmes was considered a safety threat at the time of the dismissal.

McEachin responded, "While I can’t comment on details of any pending criminal matter, I will say generally that my office considers (among other evidence) any person’s criminal record or lack thereof in determining whether they pose such a threat to the safety of the community that we would object to the person receiving a bond pending trial."

CBS 6 also reached out to Holmes' public defenders and is still waiting for a response.

