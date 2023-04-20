Man wanted for strangling woman in Shockoe Bottom has been arrested, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A 23-year-old Richmond man accused of choking and assaulting a woman in Shockoe Bottom last month has been arrested, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police said the incident happened on March 26 when officers were called to area of North 19th Street around 11:30 p.m. for a report of an assault.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been injured by a man she didn't know in an alley off of North 19th. She told police she was walking in the area when she was strangled and struck, seriously injuring her leg.

A Good Samaritan somehow interrupted the attack and the suspect walked away, police said.

Tips from the public helped lead detectives to determine Ladell Holmes as the suspect. The attack was also caught on surveillance cameras of a nearby business.

Crime Insider sources said that the 23-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday after officers received a tip.

Nearby business owners and people who live in the area said they often see Holmes hanging out along East Broad Street.

Sgt. Anthony Catoggio with RPD Major Crimes and their Aggravated Assault Division described the attack based on the surveillance video.

"You see the victim is just walking, and you see the suspect coming up behind, and just a violent assault takes place after that," Catoggio explained. "The suspect did strangle the victim and he did severely injure her leg."

Detectives had asked the public not to engage with Holmes if seen, but to call 911 instead.

"We are stressing if you see him in that area or any area in the city, please do not approach him," Catoggio noted.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Major Crimes at 804)-646-6741 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.