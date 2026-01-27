Conveyor belt sushi restaurant rolls into Short Pump

SHORT PUMP, Va. -- The conveyor belt sushi restaurant trend is due to arrive in the Richmond region later this year. Kura Revolving Sushi Bar has signed on to open a location at the Trader Joe’s-anchored Short Pump Station shopping center at 11301 W. Broad St. Revolving sushi restaurants have a nontraditional setup that includes a conveyor belt containing plates of sushi passing by each table and seat, allowing guests to pick and choose different pieces of sushi as they go by. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.