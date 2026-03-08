Korean War soldier missing for 76 years to be laid to rest near his Southwest Virginia home Marvin Patton,

DUBLIN, Va. — A Virginia soldier who went missing in action during the Korean War will finally be laid to rest near his home in Southwest Virginia — a homecoming 76 years in the making.

U.S. Army Corporal Marvin Patton, a native of Tazewell County, will be buried with honors at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Virginia, on Monday at 2 p.m. Relatives and officials with the Department of Veterans Services will attend the service.

"We are so honored to be welcoming home this Korean War Hero, and so grateful for the extraordinary sacrifice of the Patton family," Virginia Department of Veterans Services Commissioner John Maxwell said. "Bringing Corporal Patton back to Virginia 75 years after his death demonstrates our nation’s commitment to never leaving a service person behind."

Patton, who served with the 24th Infantry Division, was listed as missing in action on July 5, 1950. He was presumed killed during enemy action while serving in South Korea. His remains were positively identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in August 2025.

Patton's story carries an additional layer of tragedy. According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, his brother Johnny also died as a prisoner of war in Korea. His remains have not been accounted for.

