Korean fried chicken chain Bonchon returns to Richmond with new ghost kitchen spot

RICHMOND, Va. -- After a years-long absence, Bonchon is back in the city.
The Korean fried chicken restaurant chain has signed on to operate at Richmond Eats, a ghost kitchen at 2812 W. Broad St. in Scott’s Addition.
It marks a return of the brand to Richmond city limits, after its spot on Laurel Street near VCU closed around 2018.
At the helm of the new take-out- and delivery-only ghost kitchen iteration is mother-daughter duo Cheryl Hewlett and Nettie Brant, who own the Bonchon franchise on Midlothian Turnpike near Chesterfield Towne Center.
