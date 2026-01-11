6 displaced after fire engulfs Peterburg duplex; crews worked around arcing power line

PETERSBURG, Va. — A fire heavily damaged a two-story duplex, displacing six people, including two children, in Petersburg on Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the 720 block of Kirkham Street around 1 p.m. and found heavy fire showing on both the first and second floors of the duplex, according to officials with Petersburg Fire Rescue & Emergency Services.

Crews first launched an "aggressive fire attack" and searched both units to check for residents. Firefighters then transitioned to "coordinated interior operations" once conditions allowed.

A live, arcing power line fell in front of the residence early in the incident. Crews worked around the hazard while Dominion Energy responded and secured the line.

The bulk of the fire was knocked down within minutes, but crews remained on the scene for more than two hours.

EMS crews evaluated five people, including two children, as a precaution, with no serious injuries reported. One firefighter was evaluated for exhaustion, but returned to duty after being treated at the scene, officials said.

The Red Cross is working to assist the four adults and two kids displaced by the fire.

There has been no word yet on what caused the fire.

