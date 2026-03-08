Virginia girl collects 500 lbs. of shelter supplies instead of birthday gifts

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Most children want toys and gifts on their birthday. Kinsley Whitley wanted something different.

The Prince George County girl recently celebrated her sixth birthday with a simple wish — instead of presents for herself, she asked family, friends and strangers to donate supplies for homeless animals to give to shelters caring for dogs and cats in need.

People came through in a big way.

So far Kinsley has collected 500 pounds of dry food, eight cases of wet food, 20 blankets, five handmade quilts and a pile of toys.

And she is not done yet. During her spring break, while most children will be playing, Kinsley will be delivering the donated items to area shelters.

