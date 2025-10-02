Kings Dominion hires 500 seasonal workers to transform park into Halloween Haunt

DOSWELL, Va. — Kings Dominion in Doswell is transforming its park for the spooky season as Halloween approaches in the coming weeks.

The amusement park's Halloween Haun, which began on Sept. 19 and will run select nights through Nov. 2, offers visitors a variety of frightful experiences.

The seasonal event features five different scare zones, six haunted mazes and three live shows. While the scare zones and shows are included with regular park admission, the haunted mazes require a separate purchase.

Local News Kings Dominion explains Halloween Haunt pricing change amid pass holder backlash WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Creating the elaborate Halloween experience requires extensive preparation and additional staffing, according to park management.

"Halloween Haunt is really a massive undertaking," Sydney Snow, regional manager of public relations for Six Flags, the theme park's parent company, explained. "Our entertainment team prepares for months, as well as our operations teams, our maintenance teams, to really convert this park into Halloween Haunt/"

The transformation involves perfecting makeup, monsters and mazes, which takes considerable time and effort.

"We actually hire an additional 500 team members every year just for our fall season to pull this off," Snow said. "So we hire new scare actors, we hire singers and dancers, ride operators, food and beverage employees. So really it becomes a whole second season of the park."

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.