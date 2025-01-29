Kings Dominion shares 50th anniversary party plans

DOSWELL, Va. — Kings Dominion is gearing up for a significant milestone as the theme park prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary with the unveiling of a new coaster, Rapterra.

In addition to the coaster launch, Kings Dominion has scheduled a series of special events to take place from March through November.

Here's a look at what the park has planned:

March 28

Season Passholder Preview Night: Season Passholders are invited to enjoy the park’s amenities, including the all-new Rapterra launched wing coaster, at an exclusive park preview night. The night is open only to Silver, Gold and Prestige Season Passholders.

March 29

Opening Day: Kings Dominion kicks of the 50th anniversary season, opening to the public on March 29.

March 29 to April 6

Spring Break Days: Kings Dominion is open to the public all week for Spring Break Days. Guests can conquer thrilling rides and create memories that will last a lifetime while enjoying a break from school.

May 24 to Sept. 1

Soak City Water Park Opens: Soak City water park opens for the season Memorial Day weekend and operates all summer long.

July 4 and 5

Star Spangled Nights: At the region’s premier, two-night 4th of July celebration, guests can experience a breathtaking fireworks display synchronized to patriotic music for an unforgettable show for all ages.

May 31 to Aug. 3

A Golden Summerbration: Kings Dominion’s 50th anniversary celebration is filled with exclusive, limited-time experiences including:

New Live shows – Two new live shows will take residence in the Kings Dominion Theater with fun for the whole family.

New music for the singing mushrooms – Back from their one-park world tour, the world-famous singing mushrooms have a hot list of never-before heard tracks to delight your ears.

New Street Party – A mobile celebration with music and dancing on the midways will celebrate 50 years of Kings Dominion thrills.

Kings Dominion Clown Band – They’re back – the Kings Dominion Clown Band will roam the park, delighting fans of all ages with music and hijinks.

New Nighttime Spectacle – Celebrate Virginia’s most iconic amusement park with a party along International Street.

New & Exclusive Merchandise – Throughout the year, the park will offer exclusive merchandise recognizing Kings Dominion’s rich history of making lifetime memories.

Unique food and beverage items – New specialties are cooking alongside past favorites that celebrate Kings Dominion’s rich history.

Sept. 19 to Nov. 2

Halloween Haunt: Spine-chilling mazes and elaborate scare zones return to the park along with spooky live shows and exclusive food and beverage selections on weekends and select nights.

Sept. 20 to Nov. 2

Tricks & Treats: Our family-friendly Halloween event returns with fun activities for kids and adults including costume contests, delicious seasonal treats and special entertainment for all ages on weekends and select days.

Sept. 20 to Nov. 2

Oktoberfest: This fall daytime event returns to celebrate the spirit of Germany’s world-famous festival with authentic German cuisine, a selection of craft beers, music, and performances for the whole family on weekends and select days.

More information is available on the Kings Dominion events web page.

