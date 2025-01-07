Virginia mother, daughter killed when SUV went off road, into pond

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A Mechanicsville mother and daughter were killed in a crash in King William County on Monday.

The Virginia State Police said the crash happened in the 4000 block of Etna Mills Road.

Police said a Chevrolet Tahoe ran off the road and flipped over into a pond.

Kayeley Elizabeth Williams, 33, was driving the SUV. Williams and her 4-year-old daughter both died at the scene.

Police said they were both wearing their seatbelts and Williams' daughter was properly restrained in a child seat.

The crash is still under investigation.



CBS 6 is working to learn more. Email our newsroom if you have memories to share of Williams or her daughter.

