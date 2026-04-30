King Charles III visits Virginia, meets with Gov. Abigail Spanberger

FRONT ROYAL, Va. -- King Charles III and Queen Camilla of Britain spent the day in Virginia where they attended a parade and block party Thursday in Front Royal, Virginia.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger and other politicians joined the royal couple for some of the festivities.

Charles was scheduled to meet Indigenous communities and conservation groups at Shenandoah National Park while the queen visited a farm to highlight the work of the U.S. horse racing industry.

Before their Virginia visit Charles and Camilla were in New York City where they visited the site of the Sept. 11 attacks, met with schoolchildren and business titans and socialized with celebrities during a busy swing through New York City on Wednesday — the first visit to the city by a reigning British monarch in 16 years.

Charles laid flowers at the National 9/11 Memorial and the royal couple spoke with victims' relatives, first responders and local dignitaries before traveling to other events midway through a four-day diplomatic trip to the U.S. to mark 250 years of American independence.

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