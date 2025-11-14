Virginia PE teacher raises hundreds for Kids on the Move, inspires young runners

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Students at Pocahontas Elementary School in Powhatan County are lacing up their sneakers for more than just exercise. The school's run club is teaching kids about fitness, friendship and giving back to their community.

Third grader Hazel Long joined the run club for two simple reasons.

"It gets me really energized for school, and I finally get to go into school on time," Long said.

The program is led by PE teacher Bethany Britz, who serves as both coach and motivator for the young runners.

"They know that exercise is good for them before school and they love being together as a group. And I think knowing that they get to see their progress throughout the season, they get excited about coming each morning," Britz said.

Britz is also participating in this year's Allianz Richmond Marathon as a charity runner.

As a Kids on the Move fitness club coach, she's raising money for the program that helps provide athletic opportunities for children in need.

According to Sports Backers, the organization behind Kids on the Move, the key to engaging young athletes is making exercise enjoyable.

"That's key. I mean, for kids this age, they don't exercise for the same reason that you or I would. They want to be with their friends and they want to have fun," Sports Backers Director of Youth Programs Jacki Quinlan said.

The fundraising efforts directly support other children who want to participate in running activities.

"It's such a big deal for us because we're able to provide shoes for kids who are in need of shoes, the team t-shirts that the kids get for kids who want to come out to one of our races. We're able to cover the cost of their race entries," Quinlan said.

For Britz, choosing to support Kids on the Move felt like a natural fit.

"When I heard the money was going towards Sports Backers and Kids on the Move specifically, I just knew it was perfect for me. I've never done a charity run before and I'm just so excited that this is the first one I was able to do," Britt said.

Britz has raised more than $900 for Kids on the Move. Her students are also progressing to longer distances each week.

"Five miles, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon distance, and we have some kids who are working on their two time marathon already," Britz said.

For students like Long, running has become more than just a school activity. She draws inspiration from her family's love of the sport.

"I really like to run. My dad does marathons and half marathons. He really inspired me to do run club, and I really enjoy just like running," Long said.

The program demonstrates how building a love of running can develop both physical fitness and character in young students.

