Virginia kids choose teamwork over screens to build 'amazing' igloo that 'feels warm inside'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Ten talented kids from three families in a Moseley neighborhood made the most of the ice left behind by last weekend's storm by teaming up to create an igloo on Tuesday.

From concern to community project

The project began when mom Dzigbodi Sewordor was clearing her driveway and her children had an idea.

"When I saw the snow and ice on Sunday, frankly I didn't even want them outside (too slippery, too cold, too risky). But Tuesday, while I was clearing the driveway, they had an idea," Sewordor wrote.

What if they used the snow blocks from shoveled snow to construct an igloo, the kids wondered.

What started as a simple family activity quickly then grew into a neighborhood collaboration.

What started as a simple project for the four kids quickly attracted the three kids who live nextdoor and then three other kids from down the street joined in.

"Before we knew it, two of their parents joined me in helping shovel bigger blocks, and we had 10 kids working together on this passion project," Sewordor wrote.

Five hours of teamwork

It took the group a five hours to complete the incredible ice house.

"The most challenging part was probably like finding the big pieces to put on the roof and the sizes of the blocks to get like stacked on top of each other," one of the young builders explained.

The kids discovered their creation was surprisingly warm inside, with one explaining the science behind it.

"In the igloo, it actually feels warm because the Inuit people actually used to live in igloos because they lived in Antarctica and they used the bricks and the bricks trapped heat so it was actually warm in there," the child said.

Inspiring the community

The project has inspired others in the community, with passing cars stopping to take pictures and other families beginning their own igloo projects.

"It first started out as, what if we could build this igloo? It might work, it might not work," one participant said. "As cars were passing by, then we realized that people were really inspired. They started taking pictures and they started to motivate us so that we could do better. And so other people are starting to build igloos now because of this."

Sewordor said she's proud of how the children chose collaboration over screen time.

"The teamwork, the leadership, the dedication — I was blown away," Sewordor wrote. "They could have been on screens all day, but instead they turned a challenging weather situation into something amazing."

