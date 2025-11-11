Virginia veterans honored at Keystone Truck and Tractor Museum: 'It's just wonderful to get out'

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — More than two dozen U.S. military veterans from Richmond VA Medical Center spent Veterans Day at the Keystone Truck and Tractor Museum in Colonial Heights, enjoying fellowship and being honored for their service.

The veterans arrived on three buses Tuesday morning to explore the museum's collection of cars, tractors and semi-trucks. The group included veterans from all branches of the military and the Merchant Marine.

"I came in at 18 years old and served until I was 52, so it's all I know," said Annette Morris, a retired U.S. Army veteran.

WTVR U.S. Army veteran Annette Morris

For many of the veterans, the outing provided an important opportunity to connect with fellow service members who understand their experiences.

"They like to get the vets out because a lot of us came back from the war, we can't do much for ourselves and this is one way of getting us out to see other things, meet other people," said Melvin Washington, a U.S. Marine veteran.

Portia Hardiway, a U.S. Army veteran, appreciated the chance to get out and experience something new.

WTVR U.S. Army veteran Portia Hardiway

"It's a good getaway for us all and we can see and experience what someone else has done and it's just wonderful to get out here," Hardiway said.

For Morris, spending Veterans Day with fellow veterans felt more comfortable than being in larger crowds.

"I'm still having issues with just being around crowds, around people, just don't quite understand the veteran population. I prefer to hang out with my own people," Morris said.

Rickey Wood, a U.S. Army veteran, echoed that sentiment about the importance of being with people who share similar experiences.

"When you get to be our age, we like to be with people that know us and it's like, you're coming back where everybody knows your name," Wood said.

The day included an honor guard ceremony, a lunch buffet, and fellowship among the veterans.

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Andra Paulette, who spent 42 years in the National Guard from June 1954 to June 1996, encouraged young people to consider military service.

"If you're not going to college the best thing to do is join the National Guard," Paulette said.

WTVR Andra Paulette

This marks the 15th year that museum owner Keith Jones has honored veterans at the facility. Chief Engineer Richard Erickson, a retired Merchant Marine, appreciated the recognition and hopes more people will follow Jones' example.

"It seems like over the last few years, people have lost sight of it but it's coming back full force and I'm glad to see it," Erickson said.

WTVR Retired Merchant Marine Richard Erickson

For the veterans, the day served as a meaningful reminder of what Veterans Day represents.

"Veterans Day means a lot. It's letting the world know, why the United States is still going on, it's because of us, that keep us free," Washington said.

WTVR U.S. Marine veteran Melvin Washington

It has been 106 years since the first Armistice Day was celebrated at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1919. For veterans today, they simply appreciated being remembered and being respected.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.