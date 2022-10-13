What is 'the key piece' investigators are waiting for in chemistry 'classroom fire' probe?

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- What officials are calling a classroom fire that happened in a Dinwiddie High School chemistry classroom, sending three students and one teacher to area hospitals with burns, is leaving the community with more questions than answers.

Dinwiddie Fire and EMS Chief Dennis Hale said any updated information on what caused what students recounted as an "explosion" Wednesday morning, will likely come next week.

"Obviously, everybody wants the information. Yesterday we were able to look at the scene, process the scene from our investigation. From a physical evidence standpoint, collect what we needed, photographs, things like that. The key piece we're kind of missing to put all of this together and the chain of events, is to talk with all of the witnesses that were actually in the classroom," Chief Hale said.

Hale said some of the witnesses are currently in the hospital being treated with burns. A family member of one of the burn victims being treated at VCU Medical Center said the student was burnt on their arms, legs and face, and may need facial surgery.

Hale said interviewing students who are under the age of 18 may cause another hold up, since they would likely need a parent's approval to be interviewed by investigators.

"Obviously some of them are still seeking medical care or are still hospitalized and we're trying to be a little bit respectful of what those children witnessed yesterday and being respectful of trying not to traumatize them again," Hale said.

Both Chief Hale and those with the county's Sheriff's Department told CBS 6 that Dinwiddie County Public Schools would likely take the lead on releasing updated information about what happened in the high school and how it's being addressed.

Superintendent Dr. Kari Weston said this in a statement to CBS 6:

"I sincerely appreciate the outpouring of support and inquiries from the internal and external community; however, we will not be making any further statements. Our primary focus remains on the safety, well-being, and privacy of all students and adults impacted by yesterday's classroom fire. As soon as the joint investigation is complete, we hope to be able to provide you with more detailed information. Thank you for being so understanding during this difficult time."

