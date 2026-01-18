Northern Neck murder suspect arrested near crime scene hours after double stabbing

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. — A man has been arrested after two people were found dead in a stabbing at a Northern Neck home Sunday morning.

Deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of Seahorse Drive in the Placid Bay subdivision around 9:45 a.m. for a report of a possible stabbing, according to officials with the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, they found a man and a woman, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

An eyewitness quickly identified a suspect, according to investigators, prompting an area search by the sheriff's office, state police and Colonial Beach Police.

The suspect, 37-year-old Kevin Roberts, was apprehended near the crime scene around 1 p.m., officials said.

Investigators previously said he should be "considered armed and dangerous."

The victims' names have not yet been released.

Deputies said the investigation into the crime is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-493-8066.

Colonial Beach, located on the Northern Neck along the Potomac River, is roughly 70 miles and a 1-hour 15-minute drive from Richmond along Interstate 95 north and Route 301.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.