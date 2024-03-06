Police ID driver killed after motorcycle ran off road and hit tree

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of the driver killed in a motorcycle Saturday afternoon in Chesterfield County.

Officers were called to the 11400 block of Chester Village Drive just before 4 p.m., according to Lt. Jay Henderson with Chesterfield Police.

That is where police said the driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle headed northwest on Chester Village Drive near the Chester Garden Circle intersection ran off the road and hit a tree.

Police said 46-year-old Kevin W. Bishop, of the 4700 block of Black Oak Road, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said their investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.