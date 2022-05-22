Community planned vigil for a shooting victim. Then another man was killed that day.

RICHMOND, Va -- Friends and family members planned to gather in Richmond's Creighton Court neighborhood Sunday evening to honor a victim who was shot and killed on Monday.

Charles Willis with the organization United Communities Against Crime identified the victim as Keshon Liverman.

However, Willis said Liverman's family canceled Sunday evening's prayer vigil due to safety concerns following a deadly shooting that happened Sunday morning in Richmond's East End.

WTVR Phaup Street

Just before 10 a.m. Sunday, police said they responded to Phaup Street in Fairfield Court for shots fired. Investigators said they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police considered the incident a death investigation and said the Medical Examiner would determine cause of death.

Willis said community members in Creighton Court did not feel safe gathering for a vigil in the wake of the shooting and were also too devastated mourning yet another tragic loss to gun violence.

Sunday's incident followed another shooting that happened Saturday morning in Shockoe Bottom on East Main Street. The victim in that case was identified by police as Xavier Brown.

