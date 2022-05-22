Police ID man killed in Shockoe Bottom shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have released the name of the man killed in a shooting in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom early Saturday.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of East Main Street for a report of a person down at 2:10 a.m., according to Tracy Walker with Richmond Police.

"Officers arrived and found an adult male with a gunshot wound," Walker said. "He was pronounced dead at the scene."

Police identified as the victim as 23-year-old Xavier Brown of Richmond.

"The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death," Walker said.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman 804-646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.