Richmond woman feels her daughter may still be alive if prior charges against her accused killer were held

RICHMOND, Va. — Cynthia Johnson, a mother of two, was killed at a south Richmond motel on the morning of Aug. 11. Her boyfriend has since been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, with her family hoping it's a charge that sticks this time.

Johnson, a nurse, was found shot to death at a south Richmond motel in the 6100 block of Midlothian Turnpike. Keon McDonald was arrested a couple of days later by the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force.

34-year-old mother killed in South Richmond was 'the life of the party'

McDonald now sits at the Richmond Justice Center charged with the first-degree murder of Johnson. His criminal history includes two conspiracy to commit murder charges and two second-degree murder charges, all nolle prossed. Crime Insider sources say his charges were nolle prossed because prosecutors could not get a witness to testify.

He also has a list of firearms, robbery and drug charges, which were all nolle prossed in court.

Johnson's mother, Carol Pride, believes her oldest daughter would still be alive if the justice system in the city would have worked at least once.

"I think they failed a lot of families," Pride said. "Mine just happens to be one you can see. I think if they had did more to keep him off the streets for those other charges, my child might still be here today."

Pride described her daughter as a caregiver.

"She took care of us," Pride said.

Pride said McDonald initially appeared to be a positive influence but later showed concerning behavior.

"He was a wolf in sheep's clothing," Pride said. "He came off charming and always doing stuff, trying to buy shoes and clothes and stuff for the kids, wanting to take them places and stuff. In the beginning she seemed very happy, but then hit a spell where she was depressed and she told me, 'I guess this is the way it's gonna be until that day,' Well, that day came August 11."

Pride expressed concern about the potential outcome of the case.

"I'm concerned, because if somebody doesn't testify on my daughter's behalf, is he gonna walk the streets again and do something to another family?" Pride wondered. "At some point it has to stop."

McDonald's murder case will be in front of a grand jury Tuesday in Richmond.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.