Police identify man found dead in Richmond alley

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police identified a man found dead in an alley in Richmond on July 6.

The victim of the homicide has been identified as Kenneth Tyler, 50, of Richmond.

Around 9:05 a.m. on July 6, officers were called to the 1100 block of North 34th Street for the report of a person down. Officers arrived and found Tyler in an alley suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Tyler was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.