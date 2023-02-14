Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia State Police issue alert for missing 18-year-old from Norfolk

Richmond top stories and weather February 13, 2023
Keith Anderson, missing 18-year-old
Posted at 8:14 PM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 20:14:14-05

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police have issued a missing/endangered person alert for 18-year-old Keith Anderson. His mother, Mesha Anderson, said she last saw him on January 29 while dropping him off for class at Norfolk State University.

Norfolk mother last saw missing son after dropping him off for class at NSU

State Police said someone reported seeing Keith on Feb. 4 at a 7-Eleven store on Monticello Avenue in Norfolk. His mother said Keith was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a white t-shirt, and a black bookbag.

The description from State Police said he may be wearing a grey hoodie, blue jogging pants and black Crocs. He also has a nose ring and pierced ears along with a tattoo of Roman numerals on his left arm. He is 6-foot-1 and weighs around 300 pounds.

Police said Anderson is believed to be traveling on foot and not in a vehicle.

Anyone who sees him should call 911.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone