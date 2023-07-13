Man pleads guilty in 'horrific' shooting that killed Richmond mother, baby girl

RICHMOND, Va. -- Another of the men charged in the deadly 2021 shooting at the Belt Atlantic apartments that left a mother and her newborn dead and several others injured has pleaded guilty to his role in the case.

Kavon Bynum pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

The Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said he pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder of Sharnez Hill and her infant daughter, Neziah, and three counts of malicious wounding for the adult woman and two juveniles injured in the shooting.

WTVR Memorial honors Sharnez Hill and her 3-month-old daughter, Neziah.

Bynum was sentenced to a total of 140 in prison, but with some of the time suspended, and has an active sentence of 38 years behind bars. The remaining 102 years will hang over his head upon release, including, according to the CAO, 45 years for the rest of his life.

A total of five men were charged in the April 2021 shooting, including Kavon's twin brother, Kevon.

Kevon Bynum pled guilty in March 2022 to the Belt Atlantic shooting and a separate murder. He was sentenced to 52 years in prison.

"This horrific case was solved because of the investigative work led by Det. Greg Russell of the Richmond Police Department and the prosecutorial efforts led by Supervising Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Brooke Pettit," Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin told CBS 6. "The Hill family was aware of and supported the plea agreement and they are still living with this devastation to their family."

The three other accused -- Donald Hemmings, Shyheem Martin and Shamondrick Perry -- have yet to stand trial. Hemmings has a trial date set for August.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.