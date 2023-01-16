Police identify mother, son killed in Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified a man who shot and killed his mother before killing himself at a Richdale Road home on Saturday.

Police were called to the 2400 block of Richdale Road, off Broad Rock Boulevard, at about 3:55 p.m.

"Officers found an adult female, Kathy Brashier, 68, of Richmond, down and unresponsive. She had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Also in the home, officers found an adult male, Lee Blair, 49, of Richmond, down and unresponsive. He had suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene."

Detectives said Brashier was Blair's mother and police were not looking for anyone else involved in the situation.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett a person delivering food to the home found the crime scene.

"Also found in the home was a dog who was wounded by an apparent gunshot wound," police added. "Richmond Animal Care & Control was called and transported the dog for treatment."

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.