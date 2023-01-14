2 people found dead in Richmond home, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. -- Major crimes detectives are in a Southside neighborhood Saturday afternoon after two people were found dead inside a home, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called a home in the 2400 block of Richdale Road just after 3:30 p.m. for a report of a person down.

No additional information about the case was available at last check, but Crime Insider sources said an investigation is underway.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.