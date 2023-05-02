Court docs: Another Chesterfield preschool teacher spanked, grabbed students' hair; more victims possible

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Newly-obtained court documents detailed what allegedly transpired inside a Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy preschool classroom that resulted in a teacher's arrest.

Those documents revealed Kathleen Harlow, 65, allegedly admitted to illegally popping a child's bottom and grabbing another child's hair.

On April 13, 2023, a three-year-old boy with autism was wandering around a music classroom, disengaged in the lesson, according to the documents.

Two witnesses reported Harlow sat the child down between her knees. The child then tried to get away, cried, and threw his head back and forth.

Then, according to witnesses, Harlow grabbed the child’s hair, held it in a ball, and then let go. That caused the child to fall face-first to the floor.

Harlow reportedly told the witnesses “this is an illegal hair grab.”

The school reported this case to Child Protective Services (CPS).

CPS referred the case to Chesterfield Police.

As police investigated that incident, they learned of another incident involving Harlow.

Documents showed on December 8, 2022, Harlow told another teacher she gave a five-year-old student “an illegal pop on the butt” because the student was trying to climb a ladder in the play gym.

"That is the only way he would listen," she allegedly said.

That teacher told Harlow she’d have to report the incident. Harlow allegedly then asked the teacher to lie and say a substitute teacher was responsible.

When that teacher later saw the five-year-old boy crying and asked what was wrong, the child replied, “she smacked me.”

Documents showed Harlow admitted to the spanking.

She was found guilty by the school district administration and issued a reprimand.

Neither the school district nor Child Protective Services reported this incident to Chesterfield Police.

"That incident was referred to CPS. However, it was screened out," Chesterfield Police Capt. Michael Breeden told CBS 6 in an April 2023 interview.

Breeden said the school reported both incidents to CPS but not law enforcement, which is not a violation of state mandatory reporting laws or Chesterfield School Board policy.

The search warrant also showed the school district may have records to include references to “additional victims.”

Harlow's arrest came weeks after another teacher at the same preschool faced similar accusations followed by criminal charges.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.